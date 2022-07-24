Baby tries chocolate for first time, see his reaction

Advertisement
  • The video was posted on Instagram and has been going viral.
  • Shows what happens when a baby tries chocolate for the first time.
  • The video has been posted on the Instagram page of this baby’s mother, Elizabeth.
This video, which was recently posted on Instagram and has been going viral, shows what happens when a baby tries chocolate for the first time. And if you like sweets, especially chocolate, you’ll understand his reaction, to say the least.

Every single day, something new happens to little babies. They do or learn something that is so new to them that it becomes a show for the people who love them and are around them.

At the start of the video, a baby has his first taste of chocolate, which makes him say his first words. He does his best to show that what he ate was tasty and that people on the Internet couldn’t stop saying “aww” about it.

The video has been posted on the Instagram page of this baby’s mother, whose name is Elizabeth. She has more than 8,500 followers on her Instagram page, where she blogs about her journey as a mother.

The video has been posted on Instagram with the caption “can’t believe I caught it on camera. Did you hear it?”   The caption had an emoji of a teary-eyed face next to it. You will want to watch the video over and over again because of how cute it is.

Here’s where you can see the video:

A post shared by Elizabeth | Content Creator (@chingonamama)

Since July 6, when it was posted on Instagram, the video has gotten more than three million likes.

One person writes on Instagram,  “Would be perfect for a chocolate advertisement!”  “He speaks clearly for one so young. Prettiest smile on his face, beautiful boy,” someone else says. A third answer says,  “He talks great to be so young, good job baby.”

