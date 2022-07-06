Bear cubs ride on their mother’s back

A recent video that has gone viral online shows two bear cubs climbing onto their mother’s back.

A recent video that has gone viral online shows two bear cubs climbing onto their mother’s back. The bears in the video are sloth bears, which are renowned for protecting their young by carrying them on their backs.

The cubs were apparently carried by the sloth bear on its back when it became aware that people were covertly filming them.

The undated footage was filmed somewhere in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri hills. Sloth bears are indigenous to the Western Ghats region of India, which includes Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

The video quickly received thousands of likes and over 34,000 views. What a blissful sight, a Twitter user commented in response to the video.

Dear Madam, It's not most adorable.. It is dangerous for the people who are living around it.Huge threat for people working in those tea estates. — Surya Sugumaran (@surya_2103) July 5, 2022

While the majority of individuals gushed about how adorable the bears were, several people made the point that unfavorable human-animal conflict frequently occurred as a result of sloth bears and humans frequently coming into contact in places like the Nilgiri hills.

A Twitter user who shared this idea commented, “Dear Madam, It’s not the cutest thing. The local residents who live close by are in risk. A serious threat to individuals who labor on those tea estates.”