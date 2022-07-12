Bear sees its reflection in mirror, and gets astonished

A humorous video that depicts a bear staring in the mirror and being astonished is going viral online.

The bear is going by and notices the mirror, which looks to have been placed on a pole in the woods.

The animal is startled when it sees its own reflection.

The bear can first be seen leaping away from the mirror before once more peeping in to see if there is in fact another animal there. It swiftly walks to the mirror’s back to check if the “other bear” is there, but it is unable to locate it.

In a fit of wrath, it drags the mirror to the ground while still looking for the “other bear.” There is a sudden stop to the video.

On the popular media website Reddit, a user by the name of 76doremi posted it with the caption, “Reaction of the bear after seeing himself for the first time.”

More than 14,000 up votes and hundreds of comments were given to the video in just one day. After viewing the video, users submitted amusing remarks.

“Homie ripped that mirror out with his bear hands,” one person remarked.

Another user responded, “On the third day of a three-day weekend.

“I was at a department store in the middle of the day looking at some shirts when a dude kept creeping closer and closer to me, and when I jerked my head up to give him a dirty look, I noticed it was a mirror,” a third user shared a funny experience.

