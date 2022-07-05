Advertisement
Bengaluru’s inventive “no parking” sign had motorists nodding in agreement

Articles
  • Finding a parking space is one of the main problems for people.
  • Residents of Bengaluru have come up with inventive solutions, such as no parking signs, which have become popular online.
  • Locals in Bengaluru’s Koramangala neighborhood opted to deal with the threat by posting warning signs, even though it can frequently result in some contentious confrontations or the police fining you.
Finding a parking space is one of the main problems for Indians in every major city, even though owning a car may make life easier than hustling on public transportation. This frequently results in people parking their cars in unauthorized locations.

Residents of Bengaluru have come up with inventive solutions, such as no parking signs, which have become popular online.

Most metropolis inhabitants are accustomed to finding a stranger’s car blocking their exit as they leave their residences. Locals in Bengaluru’s Koramangala neighborhood opted to deal with the threat by posting warning signs, even though it can frequently result in some contentious confrontations or the police fining you.

Due to the abundance of IT businesses and colleges in the area, Koramangala, one of the main neighborhoods in India’s silicon valley, is a popular residential area among students and young workers.

Aditya Morarka shared two signs that he recently saw on Twitter, writing, “Koramangala dwelling owners has no coolness for automobile owners.” A sign stated, “Don’t even consider parking here,” while another added, “No parking not 5 minutes not 3 seconds at all.”

The no-parking signs caused most people to lose their minds, but some described it as the “peak Bengaluru” moment.

Bengaluru appears to not be the only city with “savage” no-parking signs, though. Others from other cities joined the discussion and mentioned that they have seen such imaginative boards in a number of residential locations. While lamenting disputes over parking spots, internet users are finding comfort in these amusing signs.

