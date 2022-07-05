Finding a parking space is one of the main problems for people.

Finding a parking space is one of the main problems for Indians in every major city, even though owning a car may make life easier than hustling on public transportation. This frequently results in people parking their cars in unauthorized locations.

Residents of Bengaluru have come up with inventive solutions, such as no parking signs, which have become popular online.

Most metropolis inhabitants are accustomed to finding a stranger’s car blocking their exit as they leave their residences. Locals in Bengaluru’s Koramangala neighborhood opted to deal with the threat by posting warning signs, even though it can frequently result in some contentious confrontations or the police fining you.

Due to the abundance of IT businesses and colleges in the area, Koramangala, one of the main neighborhoods in India’s silicon valley, is a popular residential area among students and young workers.

Aditya Morarka shared two signs that he recently saw on Twitter, writing, “Koramangala dwelling owners has no coolness for automobile owners.” A sign stated, “Don’t even consider parking here,” while another added, “No parking not 5 minutes not 3 seconds at all.”

Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners 🤷 pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh — Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022

The no-parking signs caused most people to lose their minds, but some described it as the “peak Bengaluru” moment.

Bengaluru appears to not be the only city with “savage” no-parking signs, though. Others from other cities joined the discussion and mentioned that they have seen such imaginative boards in a number of residential locations. While lamenting disputes over parking spots, internet users are finding comfort in these amusing signs.

This is nothing; outside many Delhi villas I have seen “Don’t park here; tyres will be deflated”. (But – won’t the cars will remain there longer if tyres are deflated?) https://t.co/QENCXrAq60 — Urban McAdams (@UrbanPixxel) July 5, 2022

Well gotta give it to them for the creativity instead of those god awful ugly advertisement boards which say no parking in a corner! 🥸 https://t.co/aYPtBNAh53 Advertisement — Rutuja yadav (@Rutujyadav) July 4, 2022

How about this one? pic.twitter.com/0aDLC3h072 — K SEETHARAM (@ksrammysore) July 5, 2022

This give me a Pune vibe! 😀 — SaveHaralur (@aum_shree) July 5, 2022

In Delhi, we have Punjabi Aunties doing constant parking surveillance;) Advertisement — ank Dugar (@ankitd1) July 4, 2022

I saw in Indiranagar saying “Only government of India” vehicles can be parked here. — Vinod_Java (@vinod_shankar) July 3, 2022

