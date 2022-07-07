Bhagwant Mann marries a doctor

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, wed Gurpreet Kaur, a 32-year-old doctor, today in a low-key, private ceremony at his Chandigarh house.

Images on TV and social media showed Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur at their “Anand Karaj” ceremony dressed in crimson and gold.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Raghav Chaddha, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, were two of the few attendees at the low-key wedding.

Advertisement

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, wed Gurpreet Kaur, a 32-year-old doctor, today in a low-key, private ceremony at his Chandigarh house.

Images on TV and social media showed Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur at their “Anand Karaj” ceremony dressed in crimson and gold.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, and Raghav Chaddha, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, were two of the few attendees at the low-key wedding, which was attended primarily by family and friends.

When posting pictures from the wedding, Raghav Chaddha referred to Bhagwant Mann as his elder brother.

Also Read AAP loses Bhagwant Mann’s seat, drops to zero in Lok Sabha The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann defeated the ruling...

Mr. Chaddha tweeted, “Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan (many congrats of Mann Sahab),” along with a picture of him and Arvind Kejriwal accompanying the bride.

Advertisement

Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/vDBQiytLsE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Saade veer da vyah

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/0c09v6YG4N — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Through familial connections, 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann has known Gurpreet Kaur for a while. He reportedly received assistance from Gurpreet Kaur during his Punjab election campaign.

Arvind Kejriwal told reporters at the airport, “Today is a day of enormous delight that my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ji is getting married and is starting a fresh beginning.”

“His mother wanted him to settle down and get married again. Greetings to him, I say. God bless the couple,” said Raghav Chaddha, who helped plan the wedding.

Advertisement

Former stand-up comedian Mr. Mann had two children from a previous marriage and was divorced six years ago. His children reside in the US with their mother. On March 16, they attended Mr. Mann’s swearing-in ceremony.

Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano, and Burrani Raita were among the Indian and Italian dishes on the wedding menu.

The sumptuous buffet also included a fresh fruit trifle, moong dal halwa, shahi tukda, angoori rasmalai, and dry fruit rabri.

The bride, Gurpreet Kaur, graduated with her MBBS four years ago from a private university in Haryana.

Also Read Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala death saddens Ahmed Ali Butt The death of renowned Indian Punjabi singer and opposition party Congress leader...

This morning, she posted a picture to Twitter with the caption, “Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of my wedding has arrived)”.

Advertisement

In Kurukshetra, Dr. Kaur’s neighbors in Pehowa claim they learned of her engagement to the Chief Minister through the media.

“The bride is known to us as Gopi. We didn’t find out she was getting married to the Punjab Chief Minister until the morning “a neighbor, as reported by ANI.

The youngest of three sisters is Gurpreet Kaur

Advertisement