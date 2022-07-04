Boss finds employee Whatsapp conversation response unprofessional

Reddit user Shreyas posted a Whatsapp conversation between him and his boss.

“Please don’t use the word ‘hey,’ it’s offensive for me,” his boss said.

Other words you should never use in a professional setting are “dude,” “man,” “chap,” and “chick”.

The screenshot on Reddit shows that the user, whose name is Shreyas, replied to his boss’s Whatsapp message with the word “hey,” which didn’t go over too well with him. He answered Shreyas’s text by calling it “offensive.”

When Shreyas’s boss asked him if he had turned in the test, he gave an unprofessional answer. “Hey. No, not yet.”

The boss said, “Hi Shreyas, My name is Sandeep.” “Please don’t use the word ‘hey.’ It’s offensive for me. If you can’t remember my name, simply use ‘Hi,’” came the reply from his older colleague.

He also said that you should never use words like “dude,” “man,” “chap,” and “chick” in a professional setting. “Other words you should never use in a professional setting are “Dude” and “man.” If you are sending an email to a small group of people, you should only say “Hello” or “Hi there.” To someone older than you, you should say “chap” or “chick.”

Shreyas stood up for himself and said, “Well, considering that we are having a conversation over WhatsApp and not over LinkedIn or a mail chain. I’m just being casual as you are texting me on my personal number. And coming to being professional, I’m not the one being offended.”

