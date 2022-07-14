Boy and girl dance to ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’, leave fans impressed

Dance of a boy and girl leave fans impressed all over the internet.

The couple was in perfect sync.

The video earned a lot of views in just 18 hours.

Dancing videos are always popular. Instagram is full of fun dance videos. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, dance videos are popular online as young people film dance reels or dance to viral trends. In one video, a boy and girl dance to Cocktail’s Tum Hi Ho Bandhu. The 2012 song has made a reappearance thanks to Instagram and is now a popular reel.

In the video, two white-clad dancers are shown performing amazing routines while dancing to the upbeat tune with impeccable coordination. A page on Instagram named Insta Greatest Dancer published the video with the caption “OMG 😱I can’t stop watching this.” Kapil Dekwal, who has 38.7K followers on Instagram, and Tanvi Gadkari, who has 108K followers, have been identified as the dancers.

The video, which was uploaded 17 hours ago, has received over 13,000 views and numerous comments. The comment area was flooded with emojis and comments as users lauded both performers. “Amazing dance,” one user said.

