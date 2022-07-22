Advertisement
  • Bride hides her late dog’s photo in her wedding mehendi
Articles
  • A heena artist shared a video of her work on Instagram.
  • The video shows what the bride got in her mehendi. It includes a portrait of her late dog, Boo.
  • Also included are lotus flowers, Kobe Bryant’s autograph and a high school mascot.
The video is shared by a heena artist on Instagram. She wrote in the caption that she went from one place to another to do the mehendi on the bride. She also told what the bride got in her design, besides the picture of her late dog.

People who have pets always think of them as part of their families. When their pets die, it’s always hard for them. Sometimes, they also find ways to include memories in their special days. Just like this woman did when she got a picture of her dead dog painted on her mehendi for her wedding. A video of that was posted on Instagram.

As she wrote, “Here’s a mini vlog from my trip to Manteca, CA last week. I had the pleasure of working with @jasvirkaur13 for her big day. In this video, I give you a rundown of all the hidden elements. Try to see if you can find them all! Details include – Portrait of bride’s late dog, Boo, UC Davis Egghead, Kobe Bryant’s Autograph, Train in the Royal Gorge, High School Mascot, Mortar and Pestle, Lotus Flowers, and Naruto Logo..”

Check out below:

Back in May, the video was shared. Since it was posted, there have been a few comments on the video. As one user commented, “You are so good,” while another stated, “The dog pic!” wrote another, “Such amazing talent. Beautiful,” a fourth said, “How awesome.”

