Brother carries sister on back over flooded road

A video of an Indian brother and sister showing how close they are has gone viral.

The video has been watched nearly 30,000 times.

Netizens were moved to tears by the sweet video.

A boy picks up his sister from school while it’s pouring outside. The siblings are trying to figure out how to get across the flooded road.

In this video, a girl has on shoes and socks, but her older brother has nothing on his feet. Because he doesn’t want his little sister to walk through the water and get her shoes wet, he carries her on his back. Then, his sister is safe on his back as he walks through the flooded road.

Netizens were moved to tears by the sweet video. They said it was one of the cutest things they’d ever seen. With the Rakhi holiday coming up, people on the Internet said the video made them think of how much they love their brother or sister.

Check out the video below:

