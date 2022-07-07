Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Bus fight video sparks a meme bonanza
Bus fight video sparks a meme bonanza

Bus fight video sparks a meme bonanza

Articles
Advertisement
Bus fight video sparks a meme bonanza

Bus fight video sparks a meme bonanza

Advertisement
  • For your daily dose of humor, you can rely on desi meme creators to transform anything and everything into something hilarious.
  • Two elderly men fighting over a bus seat is the most recent instance.
  • From Swiggy to the Mumbai Police, everyone has now joined in the fun.
Advertisement

For your daily dose of humor, you can rely on desi meme creators to transform anything and everything into something hilarious. Two elderly men fighting over a bus seat is the most recent instance. From Swiggy to the Mumbai Police, everyone has now joined in the fun.

On hot summer days, riding public transportation is never simple and frequently results in arguments over seating. A similar incident occurred on a bus, and a video of two men fighting has now gone viral.

A man seated next to the aisle motions for the person at the window to move, saying, “Bahut jagah hai (There is enough space). The other man, who is wearing a blue shirt, is heard stating, “Nahi jagah hai (There is no place)”.

Although it’s not obvious whether the issue has been resolved or not, the contentious debate has certainly attracted people’s attention. Many have used it to describe situations where they’ve tried to squeeze more into a day than is possible.

Also Read

Toronto bus assault victim who was set on fire passes away 
Toronto bus assault victim who was set on fire passes away 

A woman from Toronto was set on fire on a bus. The...

Mumbai Police, known for its sense of humor and propensity for adopting modern memes, joined the discussion. There is no room for a third person on a two-wheeler, the police department said in the now-viral footage it released.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

However, the food delivery business app Swiggy utilized the audio of the altercation to create a Reel video to discuss how it is always a struggle to find enough room while consuming a multi-course dinner.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

The subjects of these memes have caused an online giggle riot, with issues ranging from packing too much information into your brain before examinations to running out of closet space and still shopping for more clothes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the food delivery business app Swiggy utilised the audio of the altercation to create a Reel video to discuss how it is always a struggle to find enough room while consuming a multi-course dinner.

Also Read

Twitter salute traffic cop who saves toddler from bus
Twitter salute traffic cop who saves toddler from bus

A video of a traffic cop saving a child from under a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Little boy singing video goes viral, public says, 'Need this much confidence in life' 
Little boy singing video goes viral, public says, 'Need this much confidence in life' 
This Hotdogs making video will blow your mind; watch
This Hotdogs making video will blow your mind; watch
Viral Video: Man sings male version of Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Viral Video: Man sings male version of Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Ladakh video of two women dancing to Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Ladakh video of two women dancing to Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar
Pilot daughter touching father's feet before flying warms the heart
Pilot daughter touching father's feet before flying warms the heart
Model train plays 2,840 notes of classical music to set Record
Model train plays 2,840 notes of classical music to set Record
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story