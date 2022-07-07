Bus fight video sparks a meme bonanza

For your daily dose of humor, you can rely on desi meme creators to transform anything and everything into something hilarious.

Two elderly men fighting over a bus seat is the most recent instance.

From Swiggy to the Mumbai Police, everyone has now joined in the fun.

On hot summer days, riding public transportation is never simple and frequently results in arguments over seating. A similar incident occurred on a bus, and a video of two men fighting has now gone viral.

A man seated next to the aisle motions for the person at the window to move, saying, “Bahut jagah hai (There is enough space). The other man, who is wearing a blue shirt, is heard stating, “Nahi jagah hai (There is no place)”.

Although it’s not obvious whether the issue has been resolved or not, the contentious debate has certainly attracted people’s attention. Many have used it to describe situations where they’ve tried to squeeze more into a day than is possible.

Mumbai Police, known for its sense of humor and propensity for adopting modern memes, joined the discussion. There is no room for a third person on a two-wheeler, the police department said in the now-viral footage it released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

However, the food delivery business app Swiggy utilized the audio of the altercation to create a Reel video to discuss how it is always a struggle to find enough room while consuming a multi-course dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiggy (@swiggyindia)

The subjects of these memes have caused an online giggle riot, with issues ranging from packing too much information into your brain before examinations to running out of closet space and still shopping for more clothes.

Just Mumbai Things pic.twitter.com/RyU7ZgVg9u — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 5, 2022

*When your colleague asks to set up a meeting* pic.twitter.com/F1mGM01C6k Advertisement — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 4, 2022

Whenever I find good Investment Opportunity : pic.twitter.com/BvyLyFaauE — Dalal Street Memes (@StopLossLagaKe) July 4, 2022

thanos-avengers debate about universe that led to infinity war pic.twitter.com/UbsFy1n7Fj — Savage (@arcomedys) July 5, 2022

