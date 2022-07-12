Currently, a video of the well-known chef instructing people on basic glass etiquette is making the rounds online.

In fact, the video has started a discussion online.

She also instructs viewers on how to behave properly in restaurants, including how to use the proper utensils and tables.

Advertisement

You’ve probably heard of Chef Pankaj Bhadouria and seen her whip up a storm in the kitchen if you enjoy cooking and watching intriguing culinary videos. Currently, a video of the well-known chef instructing people on basic glass etiquette is making the rounds online. In fact, the video has started a discussion online.

In addition to posting food-related videos, Chef Bhadouria also frequently uploads videos at which she instructs viewers on how to behave properly in restaurants, including how to use the proper utensils and tables. Bhadouria demonstrates how to use a water goblet, red wine glass, and white wine glass in the video.

She also demonstrates how these glasses should be held properly.

The chef published the initial video on Facebook on July 1.

Also Read

The video of her demonstrating proper glass etiquette, however, has generated controversy online. The chef community needs “serious decolonization,” a Twitter user who posted the video wrote. Anuradha Goyal, who shared the video on Twitter, stated that “the Chef community needs severe de-colonization.”

Advertisement

We need serious de-colonization of Chef community 🙂 https://t.co/F4FjxOn9EK — Anuradha Goyal (@anuradhagoyal) July 10, 2022

The video was sufficient to start a discussion online. While some individuals agreed with Anuradha, others said that learning new topics was perfectly acceptable.

Advertisement Why the rhetoric about decolonization here?! There is an etiquette to most things- even eating with your hands or with knife &fork or tea service in Japanese culture. There are optimal ways of holding, positioning etc for most things, must we reinvent the wheel every time. — Shreya (@Shreyberry) July 10, 2022

But what’s wrong in knowing something unknown. Why can’t we embrace another culture, we like when west celebrate our festival, proud when they follow our rituals saying Sanatan attract the world, but same time v get narrow, close minded to learn something not ours. Why? Advertisement — free thinker (@Ek_Omkar111) July 11, 2022

Or maybe just appreciate and enjoy things for what they are and not keep ascribing ulterior motives to everything. Thoda life simple kar ke dekhiye, you would find more things to enjoy! — Prasanna Sundaram (@dishooom) July 11, 2022

Advertisement

Lol this meme is so apt for this single solution available in India @anuradhagoyal 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CSZ2cDMuwQ — varun mundra (@varunpgd) July 11, 2022

What is wrong why to change them ? We drink our own way but whats wrong in learning a new one? So that when we are with people of that culture we don’t make a fool of ourselves. Its not like learning this will stop you from holding glass in grip.. Advertisement — Harsh (@dadogdoin11) July 11, 2022

These are called dining etiquettes, although western in nature, carry same crux everywhere You want to de-colonize these? Teach people how to eat Indian food in presence of dignitaries, and name it Indian dining etiquettes. — Hanish Singla (@honeyish_singla) July 11, 2022

Advertisement

Pankaj, in particular, has obsession about ‘teaching manners’ to Indians. I used to watch her food shows but was let down by use of unnecessary English language in Hindi shows, trying to show off her ‘English way’ of eating etc. — Kriti Sharma (@kritish2007) July 11, 2022

Also Read French police bust gang selling fake Bordeaux wine Around 20 people arrested during an operation in seven different areas of...

Advertisement