You’ve probably heard of Chef Pankaj Bhadouria and seen her whip up a storm in the kitchen if you enjoy cooking and watching intriguing culinary videos. Currently, a video of the well-known chef instructing people on basic glass etiquette is making the rounds online. In fact, the video has started a discussion online.

In addition to posting food-related videos, Chef Bhadouria also frequently uploads videos at which she instructs viewers on how to behave properly in restaurants, including how to use the proper utensils and tables. Bhadouria demonstrates how to use a water goblet, red wine glass, and white wine glass in the video.

She also demonstrates how these glasses should be held properly.

The chef published the initial video on Facebook on July 1.

The video of her demonstrating proper glass etiquette, however, has generated controversy online. The chef community needs “serious decolonization,” a Twitter user who posted the video wrote. Anuradha Goyal, who shared the video on Twitter, stated that “the Chef community needs severe de-colonization.”

The video was sufficient to start a discussion online. While some individuals agreed with Anuradha, others said that learning new topics was perfectly acceptable.

