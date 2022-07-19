Chimpanzee shares apple with Tortoise, internet goes viral

A video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise has gone viral on Twitter.

The video has received over 8.8 million views and over 3.4 million likes.

To date, over 49,000 users have retweeted the post more than 50,000 times.

There are numerous life lessons given to kids that eventually serve as the foundation of their lives. However, animals also comprehend some feelings and enjoy each other’s companionship. comparable to chimpanzee and tortoise.

Watch the video here:

Surprised? A video that has gone viral on social media depicts an odd connection between an ape and a tortoise sharing an apple.

The video shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter is gaining popularity on social media. Its caption reads, “Sharing is caring.”

At the beginning of the video is a chimpanzee eating an apple. After consuming a bite, he offers the next one to the turtle seated next to him. Later in the video, another chimpanzee is seen loving the tortoise while seated close to its two companions.

Users have left touching comments regarding the chimp’s kindness. One user added, “I love civility, among beings,” while another said, “Mom always says it tastes better when you share.”

“Primates keep pets,” a third user wrote.

On Twitter, the video received over 2.3 million views and thousands of likes.

