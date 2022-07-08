Clever dog knows to close the tap after drinking water

A dog was seen getting water from a tap, showing people how to do it.

Clean water is a luxury in a time when the Earth’s resources are running out quickly. But even though water is in short supply, many people don’t think twice before wasting it. A clever dog was seen getting water from a tap, showing people how to do it. Not only did the dog drink from the tap, but it also turned it off afterwards. The dog first uses its paw to turn on the water so it can drink. After he drinks, he turns off the tap in a smart way.

The IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “Every drop is precious… The Dog understands this, when will we humans understand?”

Take a look at the video:

बूँद-बूँद कीमती है…

डॉगी को समझ आ गया, हम इंसान कब समझेंगे? pic.twitter.com/wMoY7QGAnS — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 7, 2022

People on social media can’t get enough of this video, and netizens loved what the smart dog did. Many people have said that the video shows how to save water and should be copied. One user said, “Dimag to har kese ke pass hota hai lekin har koi hoshiyar nahi hota.”

Check out more responses:

Dimag to har kese ke pass hota hai lekin har koi hoshiyar nahi hota — Abhishek Rajak (@abhi_rajak_0002) July 8, 2022

Insan to kutton se bhi neeche gir gaya hai sir ,inko samajh nahi aayega — Dr. Pradeep Solanki (@DrPradeepSolan6) July 8, 2022

Save Water..🙏 https://t.co/VRZp7q7mfO — Hari Ram Gurjar (@HariRam84664130) July 8, 2022

Dogs are way better than humans https://t.co/9LZHUykcPP — SRIDHAR_AKONDI (@SRIDHAR_UNKNOWN) July 8, 2022

