Cute black bear is having fun with paint

A video of a black bear having fun with paint was posted earlier this month by the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, a 723-acre wildlife park in Washington, United States.

The bear named Fern is seen licking its face and paws on the painted ground in the amusing video that was posted on the wildlife park’s Instagram account.

The Northwest Trek Wildlife Park stated, “Our animal care crew handed Fern the black bear supplies to make paw prints for our friends and fundraisers, but Fern opted for some face painting fun with the non-toxic paint instead. Keeper Carly,” in a post alongside the now-viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwest Trek Wildlife Park (@nwtrek)

“Keepers claim this is unique behavior for Fern since she’s never truly “played” in the paint before,” the wildlife park continued in the comments, “but they’re the greatest and let her have fun with it! ”

On June 1, 2022, this video was posted. It quickly gained popularity and received over 11,000 views. “You could definitely get that paint on a canvas and sell it for a donation to the park,” an Instagram user commented on the video. “Could be a good cool way to raise money for you guys.”

Someone said, “That’s wonderful! Maybe on a hot day, it felt “cool”? She looks really adorable!”

Fern is not the only animal whose “artistic” prowess has gained widespread attention. Banksy, a rescue dog named after the well-known graffiti artist of the same name, sold paintings at auction in February for 498 British pounds (approximately Rs 50,000). The Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in the UK received the proceeds from the auction.

