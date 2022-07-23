Cute little girl tries hard not to smile while taking a picture for visa

Instagram user progaurav31 shared a video of a child’s visa photo struggles.

The video shows the child smiling for the camera instead of keeping a straight face.

Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 6.4 million times.

When taking an official picture, especially one that will be used for a visa, there are always rules to follow. Sitting in front of the camera to get the perfect shot is usually easy for adults. When it comes to kids, though, things are very different. The same as what was shown in this video. The clip shows how a child keeps smiling for the camera instead of keeping a straight face.

The Instagram user progaurav31 shares the video. “Well it’s a Visa pic, so be a little serious. Although you are always told to smile, pose and pout in front of camera! Not your fault,” the caption that went with the video says.

In the video, a member of the family tells the child to look straight at the camera. As the video goes on, it’s clear that the little kid has a hard time stopping smiling and posing.

Check out the video:

The video went online. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 6.4 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different kinds of comments about the share.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “She’s so cute.” “struggle is real,” said someone else. “What a cutie,” said a third. “Hahahaha Cutie,” a fourth wrote. Many people used heart emojis to show how they felt.

