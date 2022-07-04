Advertisement
Daughter offers dying dad one last drink

  • Pennelope Ann filmed herself giving her dying father one last sip of Bundaberg Rum, which was his favourite drink.
  • She opens a can of Bundy and uses a syringe to get a little bit of the alcohol.
  • The video’s description: “One last drink with dad before his spirit entered the universe”.
The touching last thing a daughter did for her dying dad in the hospital has moved people all over Australia.

Pennelope Ann filmed herself giving her dying dad one last sip of Bundaberg Rum, which was his favourite drink.

In her TikTok video, she opens a can of Bundy and uses a syringe to get a little bit of the alcohol.

She says, “I came prepared for the send-off,”  added, “Give him a little taste here.”

The man’s wife tells him that they will give him one last drink.

Ms. Anne says, “We brought you rum, dad.”

Added, “We’re going to put it in the injection and put it in your mouth.”

She then gives her dad a little bit of the rum and asks if it tastes good. He’s able to nod, which makes the two women laugh.

“Hell yeah!” says Ms. Anne, “Hell yeah.”

She wrote in the video’s description: “One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe. Until we cross paths again old man. I love you.”

