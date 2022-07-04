Daughter teaches father how to read and write went viral on internet

Lucy Flores is teaching her construction worker father how to read and write.

Lucy keeps track of how her dad is doing in school on her TikTok account.

She was talking about how inspiring her relationship with her father was.

Advertisement

Luciano Flores is a construction worker in the US. His daughter, Lucy Flores, is teaching him how to read and write. Lucy teaches preschool, and she has been teaching her father since the beginning of this year.

She keeps track of how her dad is doing in school on her TikTok account, which is called @floresfamily 25. In the past few months, she has gained more than a million followers.

Lucy told the popular show Good Morning America that her father, Luciano, had to quit school and go to work young to help support his family. She was talking about how inspiring her relationship with her father was. She and her siblings have helped him translate many times over the years. She didn’t want to teach him until she herself became a teacher.

“I was thinking to myself, I’m able to teach these children how to read and write, why am I not teaching my own father how to read and write?” During an episode of “Good Morning America,” Lucy said.

She also said, “Because my dad works in construction, it’s not something where you have to sign things. It’s more math, which he is really good at. But he said that he didn’t even tell his friends or anyone around him that he didn’t have these abilities to read and write.”

Advertisement This woman is teaching her dad how to read and write for the first time, and our hearts can’t take it🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/zx25rYQ1gB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 2, 2022

This is absolutely beautiful https://t.co/EgS1ujBxc4 — Jennifer Linn (@JenniferLinn17) July 2, 2022

Advertisement

I admire you both — Agelaius (@Agelaius15) July 2, 2022

Advertisement so cool! Girls always have a way of keeping their families warm, this can be followed by the example of the children in my village, after having high education they should go home to teach their parents. so that the number of illiteracy in my village decreases — René (@nisriisme) July 2, 2022

It's never too late to learn. Well done. — Michelleboganpants (@Michelleboganp1) July 2, 2022

Advertisement

Now, after they both get home from work three days a week, Lucy teaches her dad. Lucy told Good Morning America that her father can now write his name and read some English books on his own.

Also Read An old man stranded in a marsh is rescued by a UP police officer Social media users have praised a police constable for his bravery in...