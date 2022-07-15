Advertisement
Edition: English
  Deepika Padukone lookalike spotted on internet
Deepika Padukone lookalike spotted on internet

Deepika Padukone (L) nad her doppelganger Rijuta Ghosh Deb – Instagram

  • The doppelganger of Deepika was spotted on the internet.
  • Fans are confused between both.
  • Fans tagged Ranveer to take a look at the doppelganger.
It is thought that everyone has seven doppelgangers on the globe, and it is always fascinating to witness superstars’ lookalikes. The internet has spotted Deepika Padukone lookalike in digital artist Rijuta Ghosh Deb. People cannot stop raving on social media about her striking likeness to the actress.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

Pictures of Rijuta’s striking similarity to the ‘Piku’ actor have been circulating the internet, leaving everyone baffled. From her nose to her eyes to her haircut, Rijuta appears to have a striking similarity to Deepika, particularly her appearance in her most recent film, “Gehraaan.” In some comments, Internet users also tagged Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, telling him to take note of her duplicate.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

