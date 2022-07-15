Deepika Padukone lookalike spotted on internet

Pakistani Celebs and Their Doppelgangers
It's said that there's at least one person in the world who...
It is thought that everyone has seven doppelgangers on the globe, and it is always fascinating to witness superstars’ lookalikes. The internet has spotted Deepika Padukone lookalike in digital artist Rijuta Ghosh Deb. People cannot stop raving on social media about her striking likeness to the actress.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Pictures of Rijuta’s striking similarity to the ‘Piku’ actor have been circulating the internet, leaving everyone baffled. From her nose to her eyes to her haircut, Rijuta appears to have a striking similarity to Deepika, particularly her appearance in her most recent film, “Gehraaan.” In some comments, Internet users also tagged Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, telling him to take note of her duplicate.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.