Deepika Padukone shares post about Ranveer Singh’s hairstyle

Deepika Padukone shared a video of her husband Ranveer Singh’s hair on Instagram.

Since it was shared, the video has been seen more than 4.4 million times.

The actor from Gehraiyaan put the video on her Instagram stories and added a funny comment.

Advertisement

People are laughing and saying “aww” at Deepika Padukone posted an Instagram story about her husband Ranveer Singh’s hair. The actor posted a video of a very cute kid with a funny caption on the platform.

The video was first posted on the Instagram page of a girl named Bella Samnang, whose page is run by her mom. The video has a caption that says, “Cute face with new hair style,” In the video, a girl walks out of a room. What stands out is the way her hair is done.

The actor from the movie Gehraiyaan put the video on her Instagram stories and added a funny comment. “Also my husband’s hair every morning,” she wrote.

Check out the video:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bella Samnang (@bellasamnang) Advertisement

The video went online on June 16. Since it was shared, the video has been seen more than 4.4 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different kinds of comments about the share. Many people showed how they felt by using “lol” emoticons.

“Omg!! Too cute… loved the new hairstyle. Keep it growing,” someone wrote on Instagram. “She is so cute,” said someone else. “Cute baby,” said a third person. “So sweet,” a fourth wrote.

Also Read In Kabir Khan film, who would be opposite Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone? Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are making a big project....