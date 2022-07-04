The Instagram exchange between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh demonstrates how supportive they are of one another.

The Instagram exchange between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh demonstrates how supportive they are of one another. The pair recently travelled to the US to attend a gathering of Konkani speakers. Deepika was the principal guest, and she attended the event with her husband Ranveer. Several images and videos from the event went viral shortly after. The actor briefly appeared on stage in one of the videos and dazzled the crowd with a few lines in Konkani.

Ranveer Singh may be seen sitting next to his wife, who is dressed ethnically, in the popular videos. In Konkani, he exclaims, “I’m so thrilled.” A huge cheer quickly fills the space after that.

Additionally, Deepika congratulates her husband on a job well done. Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you) is his final phrase before he exits the stage.

Deepika Padukone thanked the event’s organisers for their “love and warmth” in a post she uploaded on her Instagram account following the event. The actress is stunning in the pictures wearing a pink suit with golden accents. She styled her hair in a tidy bun and accessorised her clothing with bold jewellery. She added, “Sharing the content,” “Like a tree without roots, a people without knowledge of their origin, history, and culture is today. I appreciate the kindness, warmth, and blessings of the #KAOCA community and the members of my own neighbourhood. I am really happy and proud “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went to see Shankar Mahadevan perform in the US. The singer tagged the couple in a photo and sweetly referred to them as “the best” in a statement. He noted: “You guys really made it special and unforgettable for me! You two are the best due to your friendliness and simplicity!

