Delhi man hits three family members after their dog barked at him

A neighbour struck three family members with an iron rod when their dog growled at him.

The incident happened Sunday morning in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

Police filed an FIR under sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 451 (House-trespass in order to commit an imprisonable offence).

Advertisement

Delhi man hits three family members with an iron rod when their dog growled at him. The incident happened Sunday morning in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police confirmed Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said a PCR call about the dispute was received Sunday morning.

As per the DCP, “During enquiry it was found that one person namely Dharamvir Dahiya was strolling in the street in the morning. Then one pet dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking. At that, Dahiya picked the dog up with its tail and threw the dog away.”

The dog bit Dahiya amid a short struggle between the dog’s owner, Rakshit (25), and the accused.

Here’s the incident’s CCTV footage:

Inhuman incident, a neighbor attacked three family members including a pet dog with an iron pipe in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/kluLuE3kN9 Advertisement — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 4, 2022

The DCP said Dahiya returned with an iron pipe and whacked the dog’s head. CCTV cameras near the victim’s home filmed the whole event.

CCTV footage accessible:

In CCTV video of the event, Hemant, 53, attempted to rescue the dog, but Dahiya hit him with the iron rod.

In the video, the dog lies comatose after receiving a major head wound. In a minute, the dog woke up but was moaning in agony from the concussion.

Advertisement

The accused continued. He thereafter barged inside the home of pet owner Rakshit to get the pipe and struck 45-year-old Renu alias Yashoda, DCP Sharma said.

Case Registered:

The police filed an FIR under sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), and 451 (House-trespass in order to commit an imprisonable offence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

All wounded were inspected, and an investigation is ongoing, the official added. Since the video went viral, animal lovers are seeking punishment.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 is India’s most comprehensive animal protection legislation. India ranks well on Animal Protection Index 2020. The policy and legislation index grades nations from A (best) to G (worst). India ranked C in 2020.

Also Read After the elderly man’s dog barked at him, a 17-year-old boy killed him On Friday, March 18, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed an 85-year-old man...