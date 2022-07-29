Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deputy works overnight to find escaped cow at Iowa fairground

Deputy works overnight to find escaped cow at Iowa fairground

Articles
Advertisement
Deputy works overnight to find escaped cow at Iowa fairground

Credits: Facebook

Advertisement
  • Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jackson Smith was working overnight security at an Iowa county fair.
  • A cow named Scarlet escaped from her barn and began wandering the Bremer County Fairgrounds.
  • The cow was given a ticket for not stopping at a stop sign and interfering with official acts.
Advertisement

A sheriff’s deputy manning overnight security at an Iowa county fair had his cowboy skills put to the test when a cow escaped and began to wander.

On Tuesday around 3 a.m., a cow named Scarlet escaped from her barn and began wandering the Bremer County Fairgrounds.

Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jackson Smith, who has only recently joined the department, was working night security at the Bremer County Fair.

Also Read

Tennessee firefighters free dog’s head from truck tyre
Tennessee firefighters free dog’s head from truck tyre

Tennessee firefighters rescued a puppy whose head became trapped in a tyre....

Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Hartman, who runs the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, went to check on Smith and ended up taking photos and videos of the chase that followed.

In the pictures on Facebook, Smith is chasing the cow before he safely brings her to the barn.

Advertisement

Hartman wrote in one of the photos, “This cow was given a ticket for not stopping at a stop sign and interfering with official acts.”

Emily Manweiler, Scarlet’s owner, stated that the bovine was unhurt.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story