Deputy works overnight to find escaped cow at Iowa fairground

A sheriff’s deputy manning overnight security at an Iowa county fair had his cowboy skills put to the test when a cow escaped and began to wander.

On Tuesday around 3 a.m., a cow named Scarlet escaped from her barn and began wandering the Bremer County Fairgrounds.

Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jackson Smith, who has only recently joined the department, was working night security at the Bremer County Fair.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Hartman, who runs the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, went to check on Smith and ended up taking photos and videos of the chase that followed.

In the pictures on Facebook, Smith is chasing the cow before he safely brings her to the barn.

Hartman wrote in one of the photos, “This cow was given a ticket for not stopping at a stop sign and interfering with official acts.”

Emily Manweiler, Scarlet’s owner, stated that the bovine was unhurt.

