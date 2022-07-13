Dog claims its spot from another in a hilarious way, watch

A dog can be seen lying on another one.

The clip got 8250 upvotes since it was published.

People reacted in a funny way.

Advertisement

There is always one certain chair or nook in a home that a person gravitates toward. When someone else uses it, we could get annoyed or even ask them to relocate. In fact, in a video, this dog is doing the same thing, though perhaps not in the way you might expect. After being posted on Reddit, where the dog claims its spot from another dog. The video title “That’s my spot” has made many people laugh.

The video begins with two canine protagonists snoozing on a couch. A dog can be seen gnawing on a toy. Suddenly, a third dog appears and goes straight to the one with the toy, jumping up on top of it.

Also Read

The clip was uploaded to Reddit yesterday. More than 8,250 people have upvoted the video since it was first published, and that number is expected to grow. In addition, the share has sparked a number of thoughtful responses.

Know below how netizens responded:

Advertisement

“Of course that’s their spot, if it was an unoccupied spot it’d be boring,” posted a Reddit user.

“Bottom husky: Hi! You are probably wondering how I ended up this way, well it all started on the cold winter of 87,” joked another.

“When it’s your spot, need to remind them,” shared a third.

“Dogs can be so funny at times!” expressed a fourth. “Sheldog Cooper,” wrote a fifth referencing a character from the series the Big Bang Theory who was very particular about his spot on a couch at his apartment.

Also Read Dog wears stunning outfit at pet parents’ wedding steals the show The video is shared on an Instagram page for Zara, the dog....