Dog claims its spot from another in a hilarious way, watch
A dog can be seen lying on another one. The clip got...
Funny animal videos are common online, especially dog videos. Dogs are adorable, and their endearing behaviors are entertaining. Videos of dogs enjoying themselves while bathing is making people smile. In one such video, a dog enjoys splashing around a large tub of water while he bathes. Dogs like rivers, lakes, the sea, and swimming pools because they’re enjoyable and cool.
The video was published by the Twitter account Buitengebieden, which frequently shares footage of endearing animals. The title of the video was “Hot Days.”
Watch here!
Hot days.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/MsgjKWQ0oL
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 13, 2022
