Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dog enjoys splashing water while bathing, watch viral video

Dog enjoys splashing water while bathing, watch viral video

Articles
Advertisement
Dog enjoys splashing water while bathing, watch viral video

A dog enjoying bath on a hot summer day – Screengrab/Twitter (@buitengebieden )

Advertisement
  • Dogs like playing in pools.
  • The sight of dogs playing in the water is entertaining.
  • A Twitter user shared a video of a dog playing in the water.
Advertisement

Funny animal videos are common online, especially dog videos. Dogs are adorable, and their endearing behaviors are entertaining. Videos of dogs enjoying themselves while bathing is making people smile. In one such video, a dog enjoys splashing around a large tub of water while he bathes. Dogs like rivers, lakes, the sea, and swimming pools because they’re enjoyable and cool.

The video was published by the Twitter account Buitengebieden, which frequently shares footage of endearing animals. The title of the video was “Hot Days.”

Watch here!

Advertisement

Also Read

Dog claims its spot from another in a hilarious way, watch
Dog claims its spot from another in a hilarious way, watch

A dog can be seen lying on another one. The clip got...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story