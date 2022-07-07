Dog wears an stunning outfit at pet parents’ wedding steals the show

The video is shared on an Instagram page for Zara, the dog.

Most people love their dogs as much as they love their own children. So, we often hear stories about how people go out of their way to make sure that their pet kids are always a part of their special moments. Just like these pet parents, whose cute Golden retriever dog wears a stunning outfit to their wedding.

The video is shared on an Instagram page for Zara, the dog. At the beginning of the video, the dog walks down the aisle of a venue that is beautifully decorated. The dog walks toward the couple getting married with confidence, wearing a beautiful white dress and a veil. She also stops and looks at the guests every now and then, as if to pose for those taking pictures.

Check out the video:

The video has been available online since March 28. Since it was shared, the video has been everywhere. It has had more than 6.1 million views so far, and that number is still going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “Aww. So beautiful,” while another said, “Putting a smile on everyone’s face.”

“This is soooooo cute,” said a third person. “The humans were getting married but they were really here for your moment,” wrote a fourth.

