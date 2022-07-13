Elon Musk’s 1995 business card becomes viral

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, appears to be the subject of the most recent online discussions.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, appears to be the subject of the most recent online discussions. From walking away from the multi-billion dollar Twitter transaction to discussing Mars colonization, Musk always commands attention.

The 51-year-old business magnate is a frequent tweeter and always makes sure to make his 101 million followers smile with his humorous tweets.

Musk recently reminisced after seeing a post from the Twitter account DogeDesigner that included a photo of his former business card. When Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk founded a company named Zip2 in 1995, the card was issued in their names.

The business, which belonged to Compaq, gave newspapers access to its online city guide software in exchange for licenses. It was abandoned in 1999.

The sentimental post received over 20,000 likes and Elon Musk also left a remark! Ancient times, wrote Musk.

Ancient times Advertisement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Internet users applauded Musk for making such significant progress in his life and for his achievements in the world of technology. The Tesla CEO doesn’t need any more business cards to introduce himself, many people also noted.

Great looking business card which is the one to be appreciated the most because it’s probably the first one Mr. Elon Musk had!!! Thank you for showing it and have a nice week ahead ☺️ — Veronika Stoykova (@Stoyko1Veronika) July 13, 2022

Someone should photoshop his Twitter handle on the card. You know, just because. 😏 — Rasu Shrestha MD MBA (@RasuShrestha) July 13, 2022

Advertisement Almost 30 years now. He was a goal getter from the word go! — Yusuf Abba (@drusudy) July 13, 2022

Becoming the greatest man in the world started with Zip2 @elonmusk sir — Adarsh panday (musk) (@AdarshP26850728) July 13, 2022

Musk gained notoriety by walking away from the $44 billion Twitter purchase. According to his claims, he sought to change the microblogging system to support free expression.

He recently changed his mind, claiming that Twitter was not giving accurate information on spam and false accounts on the platform.

