Edition: English
Edition: English

Girl proposed to her boyfriend and his reaction will blow your mind; watch video

Girl proposed to her boyfriend and his reaction will blow your mind

  • In a popular video, a woman asked her boyfriend to marry her.
  • But what the boy did next is both unexpected and touching.
  • ViralHog posted a video of the same.
It’s true that proposals rank among the most memorable experiences in life. To ask someone to marry them, a person often gets down on one knee and presents a ring. However, in this popular video, both the man and the woman made simultaneous proposals to one another. You did read that correctly.

ViralHog posted the now-viral video to Instagram. In the brief video, a couple can be seen getting their picture taken on a racetrack. Nevertheless, the woman took a chance and unexpectedly got down on one knee before presenting her partner with the ring. But hold on, there’s more. Despite his amazement, the man responded in the same way right away.

He had a little trouble pulling the ring out of his pocket, but he eventually succeeded and got down on one knee in front of his lover.

At the conclusion of the video, the pair exchanged a kiss.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

