Edition: English
Edition: English

Golden retriever sits on sibling's head to play

Articles
  • Instagram video shows what a golden retriever does to get his brother or sister to play.
  • The video has been watched more than 1.6 million times.
  • The video was posted with the caption, “When your big bro has had enough of your shyt”.
Siblings often play fight with each other. It turns out that the habit isn’t just something people do; dogs do it too, or at least that’s what this Instagram video shows. The video shows what a golden retriever did to get its brother or sister to come out and play. There’s a chance that you’ll laugh when you watch the video.

The video was posted on an Instagram page for Charlie, the dog. The video was posted with the caption, “When your big bro has had enough of your shyt,”  At the beginning of the video, a dog is lying on the floor. We can see another dog sitting on its head. The text that pops up on screen makes the video even funnier to watch.

Check out the video:

 

A post shared by Charlie The Golden (@charlie_the_golden18)

The video has been on the Internet for two days. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 1.6 million times, and that number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the video.

As an Instagram user wrote, “You guys are so silly,” while another commented, “Gorgeous they are,” expressed another, “OMG…this is my St. Shepard and her chocolate lab big sister,” A third user stated, “I think you’re winning this wrestle game.”

Also Read

Golden Retriever teaches puppies to swim
Golden Retriever teaches puppies to swim

Instagram video shows a Golden Retriever dog named Kevin and some cute...

