Hope, a ploughshare tortoise that is highly endangered, recently underwent a life-altering procedure.

It allowed him to move more freely.

Hope was extracted from a wildlife trader’s bag in Hong Kong in 2019.

Advertisement

Hope, a ploughshare tortoise that is highly endangered, recently underwent a life-altering procedure that has allowed him to move more freely.

Hope was extracted from a wildlife trader’s bag in Hong Kong in 2019. Upon closer examination, it was discovered that his front left leg was missing.

Later, Chester Zoo in the UK was given custody of the endangered turtle. Three rollers were affixed to his bottom shell during a procedure that changed his life at this location. Hope was seen moving easily with the aid of the rollers in a video that the Chester Zoo released on Instagram on Wednesday.

Only 63 ploughshare tortoises are known to live outside of Madagascar, and Hope is one of them. Due to rampant poaching, this critically endangered species is in danger of going extinct.

Also Read Zoo gives three-legged tortoise prosthetic stump A critically endangered ploughshare tortoise named Hope was found seriously hurt in...

Conservationists at Chester Zoo are optimistic that this turtle will be able to take part in a program for conservation breeding in a few years that could prevent the extinction of the species.

Advertisement

Hope’s post-surgery development was covered by Dr. Gerardo Garcia, curator of lower vertebrates and invertebrates, in a press release that was published on the Chester Zoo website.

Hope is settling in nicely, and thanks to how well his prosthetic functions, he moves more quickly than his three neighbors! Garcia explained that because conservation zoos have a critical insurance population, he will be able to procreate in the future and help the species survive.

Also Read Watch: At the age of 190 years, Jonathan became the world’s oldest tortoise Guinness World Records has declared Jonathan, the world's oldest living land animal,...