Humanoid diving robot explores shipwrecks

Stanford University has created a robot that can dive deep into the ocean to find shipwrecks and sunken planes.

OceanOneK is remotely controlled and gives feedback to the user, dubbed a “virtual diver”.

It has explored a sunken Beechcraft Baron F-GDPV plane, an Italian steamship and a second-century Roman ship.

The robot has anthropomorphic hands, sensors, and limbs for deep-sea exploration.

The robot has stereoscopic vision and nimble arms and hands to navigate difficult marine environments while providing realistic feedback to the operator. Its computers and multi-directional thrusters help it navigate fragile sunken ships.

Pilots can feel the weight of any object OceanOne holds thanks to forcing sensors in each wrist. Haptic feedback is used.

The merbot’s “brain” provides intelligence and pressure sensors to prevent crushing.

Batteries, computers, and underwater thrusters are in the merbot’s tail. With its navigation system, it can stay steady in rough waters.

According to CNN, Stanford University roboticist Oussama Khatib and his students teamed up with deep-sea archaeologists in September. July saw another underwater expedition.

The machine has explored a sunken Beechcraft Baron F-GDPV plane, the Italian steamship Le Francesco Crispi, a second-century Roman ship off Corsica, a World War II P-38 Lightning aircraft, and the submarine Le Protée.

