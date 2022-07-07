One of the most popular movies in recent memory, Pushpa: The Rise, created a lasting impression on the audience with its unforgettable language.

Pushpa, the main character, overcomes a difficult upbringing to earn money by smuggling wood.

In the movie, he guides others while simultaneously outwitting the cops.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service official in West Bengal, used the popular movie to draw attention to teak timber smuggling after a real-life “Pushpa” failed to do so. Teak timber, according to the officer, was being smuggled in a sleeper bus when it was stopped on Tuesday at 3:30 am.

However, Kaswan withheld the incident’s exact location.

“Consider a Volvo sleeper bus being used to smuggle teak lumber. This Pushpa misjudged the strength of our teams. Kaswan tweeted pictures of the vehicle and the items being smuggled along with the statement, “Good now we have a premium bus.

Good intelligence & timely action at 3:30 AM yesterday night. Imagine a Volvo sleeper bus being used for teak timber smuggling. This Pushpa was underestimating our teams. Good now we have a deluxe bus. pic.twitter.com/9PmUUwLnVD

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 6, 2022

Kaswan’s tweet elicited amusing responses and praise for the forest officers. “Mentioning Pushpa is very appropriate here,” a person said. Excellent work, as usual. “Even Pushpa was captured in his early career,” another person wrote.

Excellent work done sir. Kudos to you and your team.👍👏👏 Our salutes.😊 Advertisement — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) July 6, 2022

@ParveenKaswan

Now they are planning making of Pushpa 2 leading to further forest mafia. Instead one should make movies like famous kannada actor Rajkumar “Gandhada Gudi-1”, 2 Shivarajkumar who depicts Honest Forest Officer @NimmaShivanna Advertisement 🙏🙏🙏🙏https://t.co/5Jg0sq0HiN — VG (@GwdVda2022) July 6, 2022

Seriously 😳 all tricks of trade they know.. Teak is Gold wood 🪵 — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 6, 2022

Even Pushpa was caught in his early career.🙃 — Ankit (@ankit_k_m) July 7, 2022

Advertisement Forest officials be like : mein jukega nai ! — A Rahul Khanna (@Rahul6982) July 6, 2022

