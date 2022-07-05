Numerous festivals and activities have been postponed across Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The people of the northern Japanese city of Aomori organized an unusual race on Sunday to revitalize social life.

Numerous festivals and activities have been postponed across Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic and the risk of Covid-19 infections resurfacing. The people of the northern Japanese city of Aomori organized an unusual race on Sunday to revitalize social life.

Participants had to complete the race while wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes. About 130 runners from a range of age groups competed in the race on Sunday at the Sunset Beach Asamushi while dressed as dinosaurs.

According to NHK World, there were three age groups for participants in the race: those in elementary school and younger, junior high school students to adults under the age of 40, and those 40 years of age and over.

Costumed runners lift spirits in northern Japan pic.twitter.com/YGDryJD45X Advertisement — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 4, 2022

Oh that looks like so much fun 😄 I’m feeling like a Kid again 😆 just by watching. — Elv (@ElvEve6) July 4, 2022

Happy.. in outdor game…🙂..It’s an exciting game….Have #Fun….😄 Advertisement — @akatsuki (@akatsuk45629101) July 4, 2022

Hilarious 😂! Seems so much fun! — Roxana A. 🌻 (@Roxanaspeaks) July 4, 2022

On social media, the race videos are being extensively shared. The animated competitors can be seen tripping on the sandy beach as they approach the finish line in the footage. After several fell behind due to costume-related mishaps, we witness a group of people cross the finish line together.

One Twitter user remarked, “Oh it seems like so much fun I’m feeling like a Kid again simply by watching,” in response to a video of the dinosaur race. Someone else said, “Hilarious! It seems very enjoyable!

One of the event organizers, Kasai Emi, told NHK World that the race was planned to bring the community together after a protracted period of pandemic-induced isolation.

