Edition: English
Indian couple detained at Delhi airport with 45 pistols

  • Customs officers detained two Indian nationals Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
  • They were in possession of 45 firearms.
  • To ascertain whether the weapons are real or not, an inquiry is being conducted.
Customs officers detained two Indian nationals Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi while they were in possession of 45 firearms.

To ascertain whether the weapons are real or not, an inquiry is being conducted. The guns appear to be “absolutely authentic,” according to the counterterrorism unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) that is looking into the issue.

A customs official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “But in a preliminary report, National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed that the firearms are completely functional.

The two people detained have been identified as Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur, a married couple.

On July 10, the pair left Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and returned to India while being watched. The pistols, which his brother Manjit Singh had provided to Jagjit Singh in two trolley bags, were discovered in his possession.

Upon arriving in Vietnam from Paris, France, Manjit Singh reportedly gave Jagjit Singh the baggage. Manjit Singh “slipped out of the airport” after giving the luggage, according to a statement from customs officers.

Customs agents claim that the female traveler assisted her husband in removing and destroying the tags from the trolley bag containing the firearms.

The statement continued, “Further, analysis of these two trolley bags carried by passenger -1 (male passenger) resulted in the recovery of 45 pieces of varied brand weapons with an approximate worth of 22.5 lakh.”

Both of the accused have admitted to earlier bringing 25 handguns from Turkey to India.

