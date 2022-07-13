Indian man and two swept away on a beach in Oman

Korean woman makes pakoday for her Indian husband
Today while having fun at a beach in Oman, a guy from Maharashtra and his six-year-old kid both perished in the water. According to the local police, the man’s nine-year-old daughter is missing and rescuers are looking for her.
In Dubai, Shashikant Mhamane, 42, lived with his wife, Shruti, 9, and Shreyas, 6. According to Mhamane’s brother, they spent Sunday in nearby Oman for a day trip, according to news agency PTI.
Shruti and Shreyas are seen being carried off by a powerful wave while playing in the ocean in a tourist’s video of the incident. In an effort to save them, their father quickly followed them into the sea, but he too perished.
The man’s and his son’s bodies have been found. The 9-year-old youngster is still being sought after by rescuers.
Mhamane was the sales manager for a company situated in Dubai.
Tehsildar Jeevan Bansode of the Maharashtra town where the family resided told NDTV over the phone that after learning of the tragedy, relatives left for Oman.
