Indian woman goes viral for flaunting her moustache

  • An Indian woman with a moustache has been the target of both compliments and teasing.
  • Shyja, 35, from Kerala’s Kannur district refused to shave her upper lip.
  • Natural body and facial hair is fairly widespread among South Asian women. Her picture was first shared by an Indian government officer.
An Indian woman with a moustache has been the target of both compliments and teasing.

Shyja, who goes by one name, claims she is unconcerned by the questions that are frequently asked of her by those who view her images or interact with her in person.

The woman from Kerala’s Kannur district shared many South Asian women’s body hairiness and wisps of facial hair on her upper lip. Natural body and facial hair is fairly widespread among South Asian women, and they frequently hear that they should pay to have it removed and touched up on a regular basis. However, Shyja never felt the urge to wax the hair on her upper lip, although she continued to thread and tweeze her eyebrows.

“People make fun of me saying, ‘it‘s men who have moustaches, why would a woman have one?'” Shyja told to media. “But isn’t that about what I likewhat to keep and what not to?”

“I love my moustache,” Shyja, 35, declares in her WhatsApp status section. Her picture was first shared by an Indian government officer, Ajay Laloo.

According to Shyja, she chose to maintain it when it started to resemble a moustache about five years ago. Many of Shyja’s close family members and friends didn’t like her moustache, but she wouldn’t shave it off.

Women have been opting to reject strict beauty standards in recent years by embracing and even taking joy in their bodies and facial hair; they are also supporting body positivity.

