India’s response to Germany on Mohammed Zubair’s arrest

The government today referred to the matter as “an internal issue” and stated that it was unnecessary to comment on a case that is now being heard by the court in response to the German foreign ministry’s remarks regarding fact-checker Mohammed Zubair’s arrest.

“This is an internal issue for us. The court is hearing the case. Our legal system operates on its own. Any criticism of it is useless. It’s improper, “Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, said.

The German foreign ministry had harsh words to say about Mohammed Zubair’s imprisonment.

“Any society can benefit from free reporting, so restrictions ought to be avoided. Journalists shouldn’t be harassed or put in jail because of what they say or write. Yes, we are aware of this particular situation, and our embassy in New Delhi is keeping a careful eye on it “a representative for the German foreign ministry had stated.

According to him, “the freedom of expression and freedom of the press” are a focus of conversations between the European Union and India over human rights.

“The largest democracy in the world, according to India, Therefore, one may anticipate that there will be sufficient room for democratic ideals like freedom of speech and freedom of the press “The German official claimed.

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, was detained on June 27 in Delhi due to a tweet from last year. Days earlier, he had brought attention to suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s divisive remarks about the Prophet Muhammad on a TV program.

Mr. Zubair was detained for an additional 14 days on July 2 after the police filed an additional charge against him under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. On July 4, a new charge was brought against him in Uttar Pradesh for labelling three hardline Hindus suspected of hating him “hatemongers.”

He was given 14 additional days of detention today.

Invoking threats of death, Mr. Zubair has petitioned the Supreme Court for release.

