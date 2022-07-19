Internet goes viral video showing Hares fighting in middle of a road

Screengrab from a video shared by @buitengebieden on Twitter

A video of two hares fighting in the middle of a road has exploded in popularity on social media.

Buitengebieden tweeted a photo with the caption "Street fight".

The video has acquired over 1,400,000 views and over 65,000 likes.

Every day, we see films of animals in their natural habitats, in captivity, or doing other activities. A video of two hares fighting on a road has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Buitengebieden tweeted a photo with the caption “Street fight.”

The clip was captured from the interior of a car in a parking lot and shows two hares fighting while standing on their hind legs. A few seconds later, one of them dashes away, while the other pursues it.

Since its distribution, the video has acquired over 1,400,000 views and over 65,000 likes.

A user noted in the comment section, “Quick gamble,” while another said, “That fight looks hare’y.”

Thousands of users shared the tweet.

Hares and rabbits have similar appearances, and some individuals may confuse them.

Steven Lukefahr, a geneticist at Texas A & M University in Kingsville, asserts that hares and rabbits belong to the same family, Leporidae, but are separate species, similar to sheep and goats.

On Twitter, the video received approximately 2.7 million views and 95,000 likes.

