Internet stunned by Ranveer Singh kissing Bear Grylls

The actor Ranveer Singh recently starred in the Netflix special Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, in which he and the well-known British presenter went on a jungle expedition in Serbia in search of a rare flower for Deepika Padukone. The image of Ranveer kissing Bear Grylls in a clip from the interactive special has now gone viral on social media. According to reports, Grylls was uneasy in front of the camera due to the actor’s too exuberant persona in the popular video.

Ranveer can be heard saying in the video going viral, “Are you just a mere imported Tarzan, Mowgli? (Oh my Mowgli! Hey, my Tarzan import! “as he kisses Grylls’ neck and cheeks.

The scene was a part of a scene in which Ranveer was “rescued” while looking for a rare flower by a helicopter carrying Bear Grylls. The actor then begins kissing Grylls repeatedly on the cheeks and neck out of excitement.

An Instagram user who first posted the video described it as “possibly the scariest moment of Bear Grylls’ life.” On Monday and Tuesday, it then appeared on Twitter and spread widely.

“In the wild, Bear Grylls might make it. Will he endure Ranveer Singh, though? “a user who shared the video said this.

Bear Grylls may survive the wild. But will he survive Ranveer Singh? pic.twitter.com/PEqhpcc50i — areeshilpi (@mismishrashilpi) July 11, 2022

Another jokingly said, “Yeh hamara ladka nahi hai (This is not our child),” insinuating that Indians are rejecting Ranveer due to his shenanigans. This was described as “borderline assault” by another user.

The first interactive program on Netflix India, Ranveer vs. Wild, debuted on the OTT giant on July 8.

The last movie starring Ranveer Singh was Jayeshbhai Jordaar by Yash Raj Films. He appeared in Kabir Khan’s ’83 before that. In Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, which starred Akshay Kumar in the title role, the actor had made a brief cameo appearance the previous year.

Additionally, the actor and Rohit Shetty agreed to collaborate on the film Cirkus. Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors was adapted for the big screen.

