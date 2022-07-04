Internet users call this beggar “Johnny Debt”

The online popularity of the video of a beggar dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow is growing.

The online popularity of the video of a beggar dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow is growing. It demonstrates the man asking for money while exactly mimicking the mannerisms of Johnny Depp, who portrayed the character in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. To complete the imitation, the man is also seen brandishing a toy gun.

The video first went popular on Twitter and other social media sites two months ago, when Mr. Depp was engaged in a legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

This was the most creative way of begging ive ever seen 😭🤣🤣☠️🏴‍☠️

It depicts the beggar seeing the driver of the automobile that is being used to record the video at a stoplight. He pulls out his toy gun and moves closer to the vehicle. He steps up to the car’s window and pulls out his hat to demand payment from the driver

He goes away with a smirk like to Jack Sparrow after taking the cash. Unknown is the location where the video was filmed.

Users have rated the beggar’s performance high marks. Someone commented on Twitter, “That’s Johnny Debt.” Another user said, “I woulda given bro $100 just for the effort.”

Nearly eight million people have seen the video that user @javrorar shared, and more than 364,000 people have given it a like.

A defamation case brought by Mr. Depp against Ms. Heard over a 2018 Washington Post piece recently ended in his favor. She was required to pay the actor $10.35 million in damages.

Due to lack of proof, according to her team, the verdict is currently being appealed.

The Aquaman actress’ legal team also argues that the jury’s finding that both she and Depp defamed one another and its $10.35 million judgement against Ms. Heard are “inconsistent and irreconcilable.” The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensation damages for her counterclaim, in addition to Mr. Depp’s $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

