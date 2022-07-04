‘Kaali’ poster sparks outrage online

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein
Leena Manimekalai, an independent filmmaker, attracted criticism online days after tweeting the cover art for her most recent project Kaali. A woman costumed as the Hindu goddess Kali is seen smoking a cigarette and raising a pride flag for the LGBT community in the poster that was posted last Saturday.
Online backlash over the Kaali poster led to calls for her imprisonment and accusations that she had offended religious feelings. The hashtag #Arrestleenamanimekalai soon became popular on Twitter.
A Canadian woman named Manimekalai asked users to use the hashtag “love you Leena manimekalai” rather than “#arrest Leena manimekalai” after seeing the response on social media.
“The events that happen one evening as Kali appears and wanders the streets of Toronto are the centre of the movie. On Monday, the director tweeted, “If you see the photo, don’t post the hashtag ‘arrest Leena manimekalai’ and use the hashtag ‘love you Leena manimekalai’ instead.
ஒரு மாலைப்பொழுது, டோரோண்டோ மாநகரத்தில காளி தோன்றி வீதிகளில் உலா வரும்போது நடக்கிற சம்பவங்கள் தான் படம். படத்தைப்பார்த்தா “arrest leena manimekalai” hashtag போடாம “love you leena manimekalai” hashtag போடுவாங்க.✊🏽 https://t.co/W6GNp3TG6m
— Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 4, 2022
No harm can come to me. Until it is, I want to be with a voice that speaks without hesitation. I will lose my life if that is the price, she continued in a Tamil tweet.
Kaali premiered last weekend at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto as part of Rhythms of Canada, a week-long celebration honoring multiculturalism. I’m overjoyed to announce the premiere of my most recent movie, which will take place today at the Aga Khan Museum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada” exhibition. With my CREW, I’m feeling stoked,” she tweeted.
Manimekalai, a native of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar and a resident of the Maharajapuram hamlet, is known for the critically praised films Madathi and Sengadal the Dead Sea.
