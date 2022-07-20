Advertisement
  • Korean mother teaches her son Hindi, wows internet
Korean mother teaches her son Hindi, wows internet

Screengrabs from a video shared by premkimforever on Instagram

  • The Instagram-posted video has received over  360,000 views and over 20,000 likes.
  • A couple of Indian and Korean descent uploaded the video titled “Prem Kim Forever”.
  • The mother and child may be heard saying the word “pakoda” several times in unison.
In a video in which a Korean mother teaches her son in Hindi has taken the internet by storm. The Instagram-posted video has received over  360,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

A couple of Indian and Korean descent uploaded the video to their social media website titled “Prem Kim Forever.” The post’s caption said, “Korean wife teaching Hindi to son.”

Watch the video here: 

 

The video begins with a Korean mother pointing to a plate of pakodas and asking her kid what they are. The woman is then heard instructing the young kid, “Ye pakoda hai (This is a pakoda)

The mother and son may be heard saying the word “pakoda” several times in unison. The mom then instructed her son, “Pakoda bohot swad hai (The pakodas are very tasty),”

Since its distribution, the video has rendered the internet speechless. The comment section is flooded with heart emoticons.

One user remarked, “Lovely as ever.” Someone else wrote, “awww you both are so cute.” “So adorable,” a third remarked, while a fourth said, “So cute…simple and yet so sweet you guys are lotssss love for you all and Adi is so adorable.”

