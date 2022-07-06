Larry the Cat announces, ‘Either he goes, or I do’

Two top ministers in the British government resigned on Tuesday, casting doubt on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to lead.

Social media soon went into a frenzy, but it wasn’t just about the MPs.

Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser at the Prime Minister’s residence, made a startling announcement.

Rishi Sunak, the minister of finance, and Sajid Javid, the minister of health, both abruptly quit, leaving Johnson battling for his political life. Both cited his inability to lead a government that upheld standards.

The 15-year-old tabby at 10 Downing Street also indicated his dissatisfaction as people discussed Johnson’s status as Prime Minister and whether or not he had the backing of the top ministerial team.

I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister, tweeted the cat’s parody account, which has more than 500,000 followers. He must leave, or I must. The mouser utilized a picture of a cat outside the UK Prime Minister’s official mansion in front of the lectern to make his position seem official.

Advertisement “I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do” pic.twitter.com/6kYdvZshho — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 5, 2022

A video of the cat attempting to enter the Prime Minister’s home was uploaded by the account in a subsequent tweet, but the front door was closed on him, locking him out.

While some thought that leaving Larry out was a major insult, others urged him to stay, pointing out that he has lived in the official mansion for more than ten years—much longer than any Prime Minister. Some said that it was seriously serious when even the official mouser couldn’t decide whether to continue.

Many people even banded together to support the “Larry for PM” movement amidst the outrage directed at Johnson.

Even Larry’s struggling to stay PAWsitive. https://t.co/qS9Ryw6Z1n — Daniel Faitaua (@DanielFaitaua) July 5, 2022

The UK Government is in serious trouble when even Larry the Cat is considering his position of being associated with the Prime Minister. https://t.co/ARX18yhwJD — James Hind 🇺🇦 (@views_s) July 5, 2022

Reminder: you’ve got seniority, public respect, and better hair. Please stay. Advertisement — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) July 5, 2022

We hear you’re looking for a new Secretary of State for Health & Social Care and a Chancellor of the Exchequer?

Look no further…#cats #CatsOfTwitter #Toryexit pic.twitter.com/SpEnqNIDRR — Bast and Ra the cat bosses (@BastRa2020) July 5, 2022

Don’t worry, he was let in later on pic.twitter.com/UQgLJF3A10 — Back the BBC 📺📻📡📱 (@back_the_BBC) July 5, 2022

Advertisement Waiting to be let in to say his peace pic.twitter.com/orJy0SuY45 — Belela (@belela_g) July 5, 2022

Before the two senior ministers resigned on Tuesday, Johnson and his party were gripped by drama as the prime minister was heard expressing regret for not removing Chris Pincher, a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct when the charges against him first appeared in 2019.

A former senior civil servant had accused Downing Street of lying on the matter hours earlier, despite Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, defending the government on television.

Following accusations that he inappropriately touched two guys at a London bar while intoxicated, Pincher previously gave up his position as the government whip.

The latest charges have made Johnson’s problems worse, which already featured earlier scandals like “Partygate” and the resignation of a Conservative legislator for viewing porn on his phone while in the House of Commons.

