Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Larry the Cat announces, ‘Either he goes, or I do’

Larry the Cat announces, ‘Either he goes, or I do’

Articles
Advertisement
Larry the Cat announces, ‘Either he goes, or I do’

Larry the Cat announces, ‘Either he goes, or I do’

Advertisement
  • Two top ministers in the British government resigned on Tuesday, casting doubt on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to lead.
  • Social media soon went into a frenzy, but it wasn’t just about the MPs.
  • Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser at the Prime Minister’s residence, made a startling announcement.
Advertisement

Two top ministers in the British government resigned on Tuesday, casting doubt on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ability to lead. Social media soon went into a frenzy, but it wasn’t just about the MPs; Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser at the Prime Minister’s residence, made a startling announcement.

Rishi Sunak, the minister of finance, and Sajid Javid, the minister of health, both abruptly quit, leaving Johnson battling for his political life. Both cited his inability to lead a government that upheld standards.

The 15-year-old tabby at 10 Downing Street also indicated his dissatisfaction as people discussed Johnson’s status as Prime Minister and whether or not he had the backing of the top ministerial team.

Also Read

Norway calls off gas strikes that risked UK supply
Norway calls off gas strikes that risked UK supply

The UK imports around 50% of its gas from Norway. Norway is...

I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister, tweeted the cat’s parody account, which has more than 500,000 followers. He must leave, or I must. The mouser utilized a picture of a cat outside the UK Prime Minister’s official mansion in front of the lectern to make his position seem official.

A video of the cat attempting to enter the Prime Minister’s home was uploaded by the account in a subsequent tweet, but the front door was closed on him, locking him out.

While some thought that leaving Larry out was a major insult, others urged him to stay, pointing out that he has lived in the official mansion for more than ten years—much longer than any Prime Minister. Some said that it was seriously serious when even the official mouser couldn’t decide whether to continue.

Many people even banded together to support the “Larry for PM” movement amidst the outrage directed at Johnson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the two senior ministers resigned on Tuesday, Johnson and his party were gripped by drama as the prime minister was heard expressing regret for not removing Chris Pincher, a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct when the charges against him first appeared in 2019.

A former senior civil servant had accused Downing Street of lying on the matter hours earlier, despite Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, defending the government on television.

Following accusations that he inappropriately touched two guys at a London bar while intoxicated, Pincher previously gave up his position as the government whip.

Advertisement

The latest charges have made Johnson’s problems worse, which already featured earlier scandals like “Partygate” and the resignation of a Conservative legislator for viewing porn on his phone while in the House of Commons.

Also Read

Ukrainian soldiers receive rocketry training in Britain
Ukrainian soldiers receive rocketry training in Britain

In order to counter Russian artillery tactics, the British government is giving...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story