Lightning Strike hits fire in Florida caught on camera

A woman in Florida caught a scary moment on camera when a lightning strike hit the pick-up truck her husband was driving in front of her car. Edward Whalen was driving on I-75 near St. Petersburg on July 1 during a thunderstorm.

Michaelle, his wife, was in the car behind him. She was recording the storm outside and happened to have her phone out at the crazy moment. Out of nowhere, a sharp bolt of lightning hit Edward’s truck, which caught on fire and sent sparks flying.

Edward told the media source, “You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed.”

No one was hurt in the car, but Edward said that his truck was “completely fried.” After the strike, Edward and the others in the car were “really confused” and had “bad headaches.”

The National Weather Service says that lightning strikes usually do a lot of damage to cars. They usually fry the electrical system, break the windows, and ruin the tyres. The clip that his wife made has gone viral on a number of social media sites. Chief Meteorologist at FOX13 in Tampa, Paul Dellegatto, tweeted the video, which has now been seen by 64k people.

Check out the video below:

Passengers? All good. Pickup truck? Fried. Michaelle May Whalen was videoing #lightning over St. Pete last week, but she wasn't expecting a bolt to strike her husband's pickup truck right in front of her! #Florida ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/heoPDwQwOB — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 5, 2022

