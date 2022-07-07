Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Lightning Strike hits fire in Florida caught on camera
Lightning Strike hits fire in Florida caught on camera

Lightning Strike hits fire in Florida caught on camera

Articles
Advertisement
Lightning Strike hits fire in Florida caught on camera

Lightning Strike hits fire in Florida caught on camera

Advertisement
  • Edward Whalen was driving on I-75 near St. Petersburg on July 1.
  • His wife, Michaelle, was recording the storm from her car. Out of nowhere, a sharp bolt of lightning hit Edward’s truck.
  • The National Weather Service says that lightning strikes usually do a lot of damage to cars.
Advertisement

A woman in Florida caught a scary moment on camera when a lightning strike hit the pick-up truck her husband was driving in front of her car. Edward Whalen was driving on I-75 near St. Petersburg on July 1 during a thunderstorm.

Michaelle, his wife, was in the car behind him. She was recording the storm outside and happened to have her phone out at the crazy moment. Out of nowhere, a sharp bolt of lightning hit Edward’s truck, which caught on fire and sent sparks flying.

Edward told the media source, “You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed.”

No one was hurt in the car, but Edward said that his truck was “completely fried.” After the strike, Edward and the others in the car were “really confused” and had “bad headaches.”

The National Weather Service says that lightning strikes usually do a lot of damage to cars. They usually fry the electrical system, break the windows, and ruin the tyres. The clip that his wife made has gone viral on a number of social media sites. Chief Meteorologist at FOX13 in Tampa, Paul Dellegatto, tweeted the video, which has now been seen by 64k people.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch a video: A man hit by lightning strike miraculously survives
Watch a video: A man hit by lightning strike miraculously survives

A video has captured the stunning moment when a guy escaped a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Math Riddles: These puzzles have everything you need for a 5-minute fun!
Math Riddles: These puzzles have everything you need for a 5-minute fun!
Watch: Man paraglide with couch, TV and Lamp goes viral
Watch: Man paraglide with couch, TV and Lamp goes viral
Viral Video: Baseball player saved female reporter with fast reflex
Viral Video: Baseball player saved female reporter with fast reflex
Seek and Find: Can you spot a rubber glove among the hens 
Seek and Find: Can you spot a rubber glove among the hens 
Optical Illusions: Spot bunny in the room in 11 seconds 
Optical Illusions: Spot bunny in the room in 11 seconds 
Optical Illusion: Find a horse in the woodland in 8 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find a horse in the woodland in 8 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story