Little girl imitates adults’ dance moves internet goes viral

Dance is one of the most beautiful art forms through which a...
Children learn by observing adults and frequently mimic their behaviour. A little girl mimicking the dance moves of adults was captured on camera in one such endearing instance.
The video begins with a dancing instructor teaching a group of adults a few dance steps.
In the meantime, the little girl stands in front of the teacher and does each step perfectly, showing that she is very sure of herself.
Amateur lead dancer. Super imitation ability！😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/4I5fAiHZKCAdvertisement
— Sharing travel (@TripInChina) May 15, 2022
She is in perfect harmony with their movements and dances with ease. It would not be surprising if she became a phenomenal dancer as an adult.
The Figen posted a nice video on Twitter with the words “Some people are born with rhythm.”
Obviously, the video is making people happy, and the comments area is filled with compliments for the adorable girl.
Some commended her ability and complimented her exquisite dancing.
One user remarked, “children’s observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us.”
Another observer remarked, “She’s got them moves down!” A third wrote, “Oh my goodness, she is so adorable.” A fourth observed, “It appears the leader of the group is following in the footsteps of the cutie and not otherwise.. nevertheless, she is perfect.”
children's observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us #childbrain #ChildrensDay #music https://t.co/7cTQfnibn1
— Rakesh (@justrocky786) May 18, 2022
She’s got them moves down! https://t.co/ZZJBlIfL5Y
— James McNamara (@jmcthefirst) May 18, 2022
Magnificent! A born dancer💃🤗💃❤️💃 https://t.co/430no5rx3U
— GuillaumeWim (@GuillaumeWim) May 17, 2022
