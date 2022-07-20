Little girl imitates adults’ dance moves internet goes viral

Screengrabs from a video shared by @TripInChina on Twitter

A video of a little girl mimicking the dance moves of adults was captured on camera.

The video is making people happy, and the comments area is filled with compliments for the adorable girl.

It would not be surprising if she became a phenomenal dancer as an adult.

Advertisement

Children learn by observing adults and frequently mimic their behaviour. A little girl mimicking the dance moves of adults was captured on camera in one such endearing instance.

The video begins with a dancing instructor teaching a group of adults a few dance steps.

In the meantime, the little girl stands in front of the teacher and does each step perfectly, showing that she is very sure of herself.

Watch the video here:

Amateur lead dancer. Super imitation ability！😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/4I5fAiHZKC Advertisement — Sharing travel (@TripInChina) May 15, 2022

She is in perfect harmony with their movements and dances with ease. It would not be surprising if she became a phenomenal dancer as an adult.

Also Read Watch: Group of boys dance gracefully together, internet goes viral Dance is one of the most beautiful art forms through which a...

The Figen posted a nice video on Twitter with the words “Some people are born with rhythm.”

Advertisement

Obviously, the video is making people happy, and the comments area is filled with compliments for the adorable girl.

Some commended her ability and complimented her exquisite dancing.

One user remarked, “children’s observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us.”

Another observer remarked, “She’s got them moves down!” A third wrote, “Oh my goodness, she is so adorable.” A fourth observed, “It appears the leader of the group is following in the footsteps of the cutie and not otherwise.. nevertheless, she is perfect.”

View more reactions:

Advertisement children's observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us #childbrain #ChildrensDay #music https://t.co/7cTQfnibn1 — Rakesh (@justrocky786) May 18, 2022

She’s got them moves down! https://t.co/ZZJBlIfL5Y — James McNamara (@jmcthefirst) May 18, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Internet goes viral video showing Hares fighting in middle of a road A video of two hares fighting in the middle of a road...