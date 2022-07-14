Lottery club in Michigan wins $1.85m after trying for 20 years

A club in Michigan won the lottery after 20 years.

They were astonished that they won.

The group members of Lunch Bunch Crew bought tickets alternatively.

After 20 years of buying lottery tickets as a group, a lottery club in Michigan earned $1.85 million.

According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the five unidentified winners, known only as the Lunch Bunch Crew, purchased the winning Lotto 47 ticket at Tom’s Market in Ortonville.

They buy a ticket every week, alternating among themselves, and never realised they had won.

“One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket,” an anonymous group member told Michigan Lottery officials. “We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!”

Tickets with the winning combination of numbers (02, 04, 06, 17, 31, and 36) were sold on June 18.

The Lunch Bunch Gang chose to cash in on their prize of around $1.2 million by taking a single, lump sum payment.

“We are still in shock,” a club member said. “Winning is life changing for all of us.”

