Man plays tune Zara Zara on flute, taking Internet by storm

Screengrabs from a video shared by Varsh Jain on Instagram

  • The video has gone viral, accumulating over 5 million likes and several comments.
  • 21 years later, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s Zara Zara is still a favourite.
  • Varsh Jain plays a flute melody that is certain to make you grin.
After 21 years, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s beautiful ballad Zara Zara remains a favourite among music fans. The sensual and passionate song struck a chord with many, especially those in love.

Now a musician has shared a flute rendition of the song, which has been covered by a variety of singers.

In the video, Varsh Jain sits on a chair and plays a flute melody that is certain to make you grin. Rain + This song = Love.

Tag your loved ones in the comment section below. ” Jain composed the caption before publishing the video to his Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Varsh Jain (@varshflute)

The video has gone viral, accumulating over 5 million likes and several comments.

“Bohot khoobsoorat,” one person remarked, while another commented, “OMG y’all wont believe it literally started to rain right NOW as i saw this love.”

A third person said, “Soothing, haven’t heard any soothing in recent time keep going broAmazing job. ”

A fourth person said, “Omg … it’s like the old vibe came again.

