Man proposes to girlfriend with surprise security check by cabin staff

Instagram user Manu Raj planned to ask his girlfriend to marry him on a Go First flight.

Passengers on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru checked her bag for drugs and found nothing.

He then proposed to her in the aisle and she let out a sigh of relief.

Even if there’s nothing to worry about, an unannounced surprise security check can make people nervous. When the people on the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru checked the woman’s bag, she got scared. During the flight, the joke turned into a proposal.

Manu Raj of Instagram planned to ask his girlfriend Nidhi to marry him on a Go First flight. In a popular video, a woman gets nervous when a flight attendant does a security check on her bag for drugs.

The flight attendant tells the woman to turn left to a man holding a bouquet of roses as she nervously opens her suitcase and shows her boarding pass. As she lets out a sigh of relief, he kneels down on the aisle to ask her to marry him. “Surprising her at 30000 ft above sea level,” it says in the video.

In the caption, the man said that his girlfriend was supposed to meet him at the Bengaluru airport. He went to Mumbai early so he could get to know the flight crew and tell them about his idea.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manu Raj (@manu_raj_)

“Explain the cabin crew about the plot, scare the s**t out of her stating that narcotics were scanned in her handbag,” he wrote. He told her, “surprise her with flowers and the engagement ring.”

The man thanked the airlines for making it easier for him to pull off the joke. “Cabin crew congratulated us on the mic,” he said. Thanks, Go-First for helping.”

People on social media said it was an interesting idea, but “the anxiety would have killed me,” Others were happy that his staff did what he asked.

