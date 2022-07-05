Advertisement
date 2022-07-05
Man saves cow from being electrocuted

Articles
  • In Mansa, in the Indian state of Punjab, a man was filmed saving a cow from being electrocuted.
  • When the cow touched the electric pole by accident, it got an electric shock that made it tremble and shake.
  • The video has since gone viral.
In this video, a man saves the cow standing next to an electric pole in an area that is flooded.

The only thing that gives this crazy and terrible world any sense of meaning or sanity is the kindness of strangers. Kindness never hurts, and this is especially true when it comes to how we treat animals, who can’t tell us when they’re uncomfortable.

In Mansa, in the Indian state of Punjab, a man was filmed saving a cow from being electrocuted. The video has since gone viral.

This video was put up on Twitter. When the cow touched the electric pole by accident, it got an electric shock that made it tremble and shake. When the shop owner saw that the cow was in trouble, he ran to it and jumped into the water to help.

First, he took a piece of cloth and tied the legs of the animal together with it. As soon as other customers and people walking by saw him, they joined him in trying to save the cow.

Click here to check out the video:

A lot of people on Twitter praised the man for how quickly he thought and how he helped save the cow.

See the reactions below:

