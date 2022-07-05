Man saves cow from being electrocuted

In Mansa, in the Indian state of Punjab, a man was filmed saving a cow from being electrocuted.

In this video, a man saves the cow standing next to an electric pole in an area that is flooded.

The only thing that gives this crazy and terrible world any sense of meaning or sanity is the kindness of strangers. Kindness never hurts, and this is especially true when it comes to how we treat animals, who can’t tell us when they’re uncomfortable.

First, he took a piece of cloth and tied the legs of the animal together with it. As soon as other customers and people walking by saw him, they joined him in trying to save the cow.

करंट लगने से छटपटाती हुई गाय को एक दुकानदार ने कपड़े से खींच कर बचाया।

ये है मानवता का उदाहरण🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jRlaxYyv6w — Anamika Jain Amber (@anamikamber) July 2, 2022

A lot of people on Twitter praised the man for how quickly he thought and how he helped save the cow.

See the reactions below:

I have no words to Thanks this person.

👏👏❤️🙏

