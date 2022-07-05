Man selling fruits in bizarre way, Video

A video clip of a fruit vendor acting funny while trying to sell his goods has gone viral.

The video was posted on Reddit, and it’s clear that a lot of people have looked at it online.

We’re sure that the clip will make you laugh until you cry.

Advertisement

You never know what you’ll find on the Internet, but this crazy viral video might stick with you for a long time. You ask, “What is it?” Well, a video clip of a man selling fruits doing some very strange and funny things while trying to sell his goods has made the whole internet laugh out loud. The video was posted on Reddit, and it’s clear that a lot of people have looked at it online.

The unnamed fruit seller can be seen selling his goods in a strange and funny way in the video that has gone viral. People were crowding around his fruit cart because of how funny he was acting while showing off his fresh produce. He did his job by making very funny faces and even yelling at the fruits. We’re sure that the clip will make you laugh until you cry.

The post’s caption says, “If my fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruit, then I don’t want it.”

Check out the popular video here:

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the video, which was clear from the fact that the comments section was full of their thoughts and opinions.

Advertisement

Take a look at the reactions:

Also Read Bizarre ‘Floating Man’ appears on Google Maps’ Street View Snap Google Maps’ Street View camera has snapped an unusual photo which appears...