Man strips naked at Washington Square Park in NYC

A man stripped naked in public at a park in NYC.

He was trying to entertain the public.

Police arrested him after stopping from a dangerous attempt.

A man strips naked on Monday as he climbed atop a construction crane at Washington Square Park in New York City. He caught the attention of a massive throng at the park’s premises. The man’s strip show in the park was an extreme example of public nudity.

The unnamed man reportedly even yelled at the crowd, “Are you not entertained?” The line “Are you not entertained?” is from Russell Crowe’s 2000 film “Gladiator”.

The man was already shirtless when he climbed up the condor crane close to the arch. On its platform, he stood naked, yelling incoherently and threatening to leap.

The nude man was hauled down to safety and detained, but not before hundreds gathered to witness. Throughout his flying striptease, he threatened to jump. Police and firefighters begged him to back away from the edge.

In case he leaped or fell, emergency crews had inflated a giant cushion for him to land on. Later, they were successful in convincing the crane operator to lower the condor so they could securely capture and restrain him.

Well, this isn’t the first time someone stripped it all off at the park. New York Post claims that in summer 2020, a naked homeless man who professed to be “Jesus” took up residence in the park’s drained fountain.

